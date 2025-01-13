Telangana Hospital Superintendent Shunted Out After Birthday Fete Sparks Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 13 (IANS) The Telangana has shunted out the Superintendent of Nizamabad Government General Hospital after a birthday celebration in her chamber at the hospital triggered a row.

Secretary, Department of Medical and Health, Dr Christina Z. Chongthu issued the orders to remove Dr Prathima Raj as Superintendent and ordered an inquiry into the incident that allegedly occurred at the hospital on the night of January 9.

Professor Srinivas of the Paediatrics Department at Government General Hospital (GGH) has been appointed as the in-charge Superintendent.

The action came after Minister for Medical and Health Damodar Raja Narasimha took serious note of the incident.

The visuals of the Superintendent organising birthday celebrations in her chamber and receiving gifts from the staff had gone viral on social media. The chamber was decked up for the occasion with balloons and was illuminated for the occasion.

There was cake cutting and presentation of bouquets and gifts during the celebration. Patients coming to the hospital allegedly suffered as there was no one to attend them.

A person who brought his wife to the hospital had to reportedly carry her on his shoulder as there was no wheelchair or stretcher. Bidya Naik of Kalyapur village in Renjal mandal had brought his wife to hospital after she suffered seizures. When there was no one to attend her, he enquired with those present and was informed that the staff was busy celebrating the Superintendent's birthday in her chamber.

Naik complained to Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, who intervened and directed hospital authorities to provide treatment.

Dr Prathima Raj, however, clarified that the hospital was unaware of the patient being carried on shoulders. She claimed that the patient, who suffered from liquor withdrawal symptoms, was provided necessary treatment. She alleged that some people were trying to defame the hospital by making false allegations.