Galaxy Gaming® Powers The Future Of Table Games At Ice Barcelona 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world's largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, will showcase its innovative new table game operating system, brand-new table games, and extensive content portfolio at this year's ICE 2025 taking place from January 20-22 at Stand #3N32.

"ICE Barcelona is an incredible opportunity to meet with our global customers and demonstrate the full power of our product portfolio," said Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. "Our proven table game brands continue to captivate players, while our innovative technology solutions elevate these experiences across both land-based and digital channels."

This year's stand will feature their standout table games collection alongside the latest in gaming technology. Highlights include:

Galaxy Operating SystemTM Sapphire - The Jewel of the Casino Floor

Transform your gaming floor with Galaxy Operating System (GOS) Sapphire-a revolutionary game management platform that redefines table game possibilities. Built by the industry's foremost table game innovators, GOSTM Sapphire seamlessly integrates progressive jackpots, state-of-the-art Nebula sensors, and digital tracking to deliver unparalleled performance and player engagement.

At the heart of GOS Sapphire lies the groundbreaking Dynamic ProgressiveTM system-an industry first that amplifies the excitement of Galaxy's most successful progressive games. Unlike any other progressive, Dynamic Progressive adds an electrifying twist to Galaxy's most popular progressives and paytables, with random pays multiplied by up to 10x each round! Dynamic Progressive and the new any-table mystery progressive will be available to play on a variety of games in-stand. GOS Sapphire also features enhanced TableVisions with a fully customizable screen and integrated min/max table limits.

The Smart Bet – The World's Greatest Collection of Table Games

Galaxy Gaming showcases the industry's most robust table game portfolio, blending time-tested classics with innovative new releases. Level up your casino floor with player favorites like 21+3®, Perfect Pairs®, and Lucky Ladies®, or amp up the excitement with fresh additions like Roulette UPTM and Dynamic Progressive, both powered by GOS.

Visitors to the stand can also play the popular Heads Up Hold'em®, the wild new Deuces Wild XtremeTM, and Galaxy's latest addition to the portfolio, the fast-paced Andar Bahar.

Galaxy Gaming Digital – Over Three Billion Wagers & Counting

Galaxy Gaming is the world's leading independent provider of proprietary casino table games for both live dealer and RNG online gaming. Renowned titles like 21+3, Lucky Ladies, Perfect Pairs, Caribbean Stud PokerTM, Buster Blackjack®, and numerous others are available on over 3,000 of the most popular iGaming sites worldwide. Player engagement with Galaxy's digital portfolio continues to surge, with Galaxy titles accounting for over 3.5 billion wagers in the past year-underscoring the enduring appeal of these player-favorite titles.

Operators are invited to explore the possibilities at stand # 3N32 and discover how Galaxy can elevate their gaming operations. To stay up-to-date or for complimentary registration visit

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform, developed by gaming experts, and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Some of the information contained in this press release includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“might,”“expect,”“intend,” "target,"“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause actual results and future events to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the Company's acquisition by Evolution Malta Holding Limited (“Evolution”), Evolution AB (publ)'s wholly owned subsidiary (the“Merger”) on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to gaming regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement (as defined herein) relating to the proposed Merger; risks that the proposed Merger disrupts the Company's current plans and operations or diverts the attention of the Company's management or employees from ongoing business operations; the risk of potential difficulties with the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers and other third parties as a result of the proposed Merger, including during the pendency of the Merger; the risk that the proposed Merger may involve unexpected costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk that the Company's business may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed Merger; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed Merger may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed Merger or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; effects relating to the announcement of the transaction or any further announcements or the consummation of the transaction on the market price of the Company's common stock; the ability of Galaxy Gaming to enter and maintain strategic alliances, product placements or installations in land based casinos or grow its iGaming business, garner new market share, secure licenses in new jurisdictions or maintain existing licenses, successfully develop or acquire and sell proprietary products, comply with regulations, including changes in gaming related and non-gaming related statutes and regulations that affect the revenues of our customers in land-based casino and, online casino markets, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions, unfavorable economic conditions in the US and worldwide, our level of indebtedness, restrictions and covenants in our loan agreement, dependence on major customers, protection of intellectual property and our ability to license the intellectual property rights of third parties, failure to maintain the integrity of our information technology systems, including without limitation, cyber-attacks or other failures in our telecommunications or information technology systems, or those of our collaborators, third-party logistics providers, distributors or other contractors or consultants, could result in information theft, data corruption and significant disruption of our business, and other factors. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Definitive Proxy Statement.

All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance or events and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Any forward-looking statement speak only as of the date on which it was made. Galaxy disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Steve Kopjo (702) 727-8886