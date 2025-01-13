US Box Office: 'Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera' Tops With $15.5 Million, 'Better Man' Crashes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lionsgate's Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has claimed the top spot at the North American this weekend, raking in an estimated $15.5 million in ticket sales. The action-packed heist film, starring Gerard Butler as Los Angeles sheriff "Big Nick", continues the story of his pursuit of a dangerous gang of thieves across Europe. The is inspired by the 2003 Antwerp heist, which remains the largest diamond robbery in history, with over $100 million in stolen jewels.

The movie's success comes as it offers viewers a mix of action, suspense, and adrenaline-pumping heist drama, contributing to its strong opening weekend performance. As Lionsgate looks to expand its universe with this sequel, the box office results suggest it may be well-positioned for continued success, although its performance will likely depend on the coming weeks' competition.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” slips to second

Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King , an animated prequel to the 2019 blockbuster The Lion King, has dropped one spot to second place, earning $13.2 million this weekend. Despite the slight drop in rankings, the film has already grossed an impressive $188.7 million domestically, and it's still making a significant global impact with $350 million from international markets.

With its continued box office dominance, Mufasa has now passed the half-billion-dollar mark in cumulative ticket sales. This solid performance illustrates the lasting appeal of the Lion King franchise and suggests Mufasa will maintain strong numbers in the coming weeks.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” drops to third

Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has slid down a position, landing in third place this weekend with an estimated $11 million. The film, based on the popular video game character, has consistently drawn family and action film audiences since its release. This marks a slight dip from the previous weekend's performance but remains a solid contender in the box office race. The Sonic franchise continues to perform well, especially among younger viewers, ensuring that the third installment has potential for continued revenue through the holiday season.