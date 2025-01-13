Jordan Valley Authority Signs 10 Investment Agreements To Enhance Local Development

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) has signed 10 agreements aimed at enhancing local development and creating job opportunities in the central and southern regions of the Jordan Valley.

The deals align with national efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.

The authority highlighted that the agreements involve establishing critical infrastructure and industrial projects, including quarries, sandblasters, an asphalt mixer, and a factory specialising in the recycling of tires, rubber and plastic.

JVA Secretary-General Hisham Hisa stressed that the move is part of the broader framework of the Economic Modernisation Vision, noting that the authority's comprehensive development plan seeks to stimulate investment across various sectors and accelerate progress in Jordan Valley communities.

Hisa called on investors interested in establishing projects in the Jordan Valley to submit their proposals to the authority's investment unit for evaluation.

Investors praised the initiative, commending the authority's efforts to create attractive investment opportunities.

They noted that the agreements align with the Royal vision of advancing development in the Jordan Valley and supporting national growth.

Expressing their commitment to collaboration, investors underscored their readiness to contribute to the national economy and improve the quality of life for local communities.