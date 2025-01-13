Zuckerberg announces that CIA can read WhatsApp texts

(MENAFN) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that US authorities, including the CIA, can access WhatsApp messages by remotely infiltrating users’ devices, bypassing the app’s end-to-end encryption. During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Zuckerberg explained that while WhatsApp’s encryption prevents Meta from viewing message content, it does not protect against physical access to a user’s phone.



Zuckerberg clarified that encryption ensures that Meta’s servers do not see the contents of messages, even in the event of a hack. However, he noted that encryption does not prevent law enforcement from accessing messages directly from devices. He referenced tools like the Israeli-developed spyware Pegasus, which can be covertly installed on phones to retrieve private data.



As a response to potential device compromises, Zuckerberg mentioned Meta’s feature of disappearing messages, where message threads are automatically erased after a set period, offering an additional layer of privacy.



His remarks come amid increasing concerns over digital privacy, as debates continue on the balance between protecting user data and facilitating government surveillance efforts, particularly in combating crime and terrorism.

