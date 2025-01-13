Prime Minister Meets Geologists Association President Over Sector Development
AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday met with President of the Jordanian Geologists Association Khaled Shawabkeh, as part of his ongoing meetings with representatives of various national sectors, including professional associations.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues related to the association and its members, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The prime minister stressed the significant role of professional associations as national institutions that contribute expertise and skilled human resources to various sectors, supporting the country's journey of development and modernisation.
For his part, Shawabkeh raised several issues related to the association's work, particularly the expansion of training and employment opportunities for its members in relevant ministries and mining companies.
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Monem Odat attended the meeting.
