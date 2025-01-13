If You Haven't Seen Much Of Ronda Rousey Lately, It's Because She Is A Mom Two Times Over

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The UFC Hall of Famer announced the birth of her second daughter, Liko'ula Pā'ūomahinakaipiha Browne, on her Instagram account, showing her eldest daughter greeting her new sister in the hospital bed below on Instagram.

Rousey announced she was pregnant in July during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. She is married to former UFC heavyweight

Travis Browne

and gave birth to their first daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, in 2021. Rousey is one of the most important figures in MMA history as a pioneer of women's MMA.

May 18, 2015 Sports Illustrated Cover:

Mixed Martial Arts: UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey

She was the first ever female UFC champion and held the women's bantamweight title for nearly three years and six title defenses. Following back-to-back losses, Rousey retired from MMA and moved into the world of professional wrestling where she found similar success, but retired in 2023 citing numerous concussions and negative relationship with the WWE.