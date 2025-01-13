Domestic Revenues Total JD7.908B In First 11 Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom's domestic revenues during the first 11 months of 2024 totalled JD7.908 billion, marking an increase of JD141.7 million compared to the same period in 2023.

Tax revenues during this period amounted to JD5.876 billion, including JD3.885 billion from general sales tax on goods and services, JD1.655 billion from income and taxes, JD100 million from sales tax and JD236 million from taxes on trade and international transactions.

Non-tax revenues reached JD2.032 billion during the January-November period of 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.