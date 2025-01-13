Gov't Services Digitalisation Reaches 65%, Aiming For 80% By End Of Year

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Digital and Entrepreneurship on Monday said that it aims to digitalise 80 per cent of services by the end of this year, covering a wide range of ministries and public institutions.

The ministry highlighted the significant expansion of digital services through the "SANAD" application, which now provides 244 services, in addition to its existing inquiry features, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

It also said that digitalisation efforts will include services offered by the ministries of education, justice, foreign affairs, public works and housing, agriculture and culture.

"Other institutions included the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, the Supreme Judge Department, the Orphan Fund Development Foundation, the Ministry of Local Administration, and the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission."

The ministry also noted the completion of work with the Ministry of Health to digitalise certain services related to healthcare and the public health sector.

"By the end of 2024, 1,567 government services had been digitalised, representing 65 per cent of all services."

On the role of digital infrastructure in supporting and accelerating digital transformation in Jordan, the ministry highlighted the rapid international advances in technology and digital transformation.

"This necessitates that Jordan keeps pace by enhancing its digital capabilities across infrastructure, services, regulations, data, government resources and systems."

The ministry also stressed the importance of the National Digital Transformation Strategy, along with its accompanying implementation plan, which outlines the government's vision to foster further digital transformation and advance the digital economy.

"This vision relies on key enablers such as the development of advanced digital infrastructure incorporating modern technologies, including 5G, and the continuous improvement of digital government services," the ministry added.