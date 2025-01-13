Upper Egypt Receives 68% Of Decent Life's First-Phase Allocations: Al-Mashat

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat recently met with Amal Ammar, Head of the National Council for Women (NCW), to discuss their joint efforts in advancing the National Strategy for Women's Empowerment 2030 and the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator initiative.

Al-Mashat emphasized that empowering women across economic, social, and spheres is central to Egypt's development agenda. She highlighted various initiatives, such as Decent Life, which is enhancing the living standards of rural women through improved access to education, healthcare, sanitation, and employment opportunities. Notably, 68% of the allocations in the first phase of the initiative have been directed to governorates in Upper Egypt, with beneficiaries from these areas comprising 61% of the total beneficiaries.

The Minister also pointed out that the merger of the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation has strengthened efforts to successfully implement projects like Decent Life, in close coordination with international partners and multilateral organizations. This collaboration is essential for ensuring the ongoing success of the project and for preserving the achievements made over the past three years.

A total of EGP 2bn has been allocated to Decent Life, with key implementing agencies including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Solidarity, and the National Council for Women. Al-Mashat further stressed the importance of the Egyptian Family Development Project, which empowers women by providing both financial and non-financial support for women-led initiatives and job training. This project, with a similar allocation of EGP 2bn, involves ministries such as Health, Social Solidarity, and the NCW.

International cooperation plays a significant role in advancing women's empowerment, with partnerships such as the USAID Economic and Social Empowerment Program for Women and the World Economic Forum's Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator. These initiatives integrate gender equality into broader development projects, promoting women's inclusion in fields like agriculture, rural development, and water management.

Amal Ammar praised the Ministry's efforts and affirmed the NCW's commitment to advancing women's empowerment in line with Egypt's sustainable development goals. She described this era as a“golden age” for Egyptian women, marked by strong political leadership and substantial legislative and institutional reforms. Ammar also highlighted the Tamkeen Program, a collaboration between the NCW and international organizations, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of women and girls, focusing on financial inclusion, digital transformation, and targeted skills training.

Both leaders discussed ways to further develop the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator by increasing private sector participation and providing incentives for companies to get involved. The initiative aims to foster partnerships between the government, private sector, and civil society to strengthen women's economic empowerment.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to developing clear indicators to track progress in women's empowerment and to deepen collaborative efforts to ensure that women play a central role in Egypt's sustainable development and economic growth.



