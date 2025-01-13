Russia to take steps to mitigate impact of new U.S. sanctions targeting energy sector

(MENAFN) Russia will take steps to mitigate the impact of new U.S. sanctions targeting its energy sector, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on over 200 entities and individuals connected to Russia’s energy industry and blocked more than 180 vessels. These actions are part of ongoing efforts to limit Russia’s economic influence.



Peskov emphasized that natural energy supply routes cannot be easily disrupted in the modern world, and Russia plans to explore alternative options to counteract the sanctions. He pointed out that energy trade and supply routes have historically been resilient, suggesting that Russia will adapt and seek other channels to maintain its energy export capabilities.



Regarding the sanctions imposed on senior officials of Russia's state-owned atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, Peskov reassured that the company would continue its international operations. Despite the pressure, Russia remains committed to maintaining its presence in the global nuclear energy sector.



Peskov also acknowledged that the U.S. will persist in trying to undermine the competitive position of Russian companies through non-competitive means. However, he expressed confidence that Russia would be able to resist these efforts and protect its interests, indicating a determination to counteract the effects of the sanctions and sustain its global business activities.

