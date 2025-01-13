Japan Issues Tsunami Warning For Miyazaki Prefecture, Island Of Kyushu After 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake
Date
1/13/2025 8:15:54 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has hit southwestern Japan, the country's Meteorological Agency said Monday.
Tsunami warnings were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the temblor was centred, in the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 pm local time, according to the agency.
The extent of damage was not immediately clear.
Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the“Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
MENAFN13012025007365015876ID1109084240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.