Atlantic Salmon Market Eyes $26.5 Billion Valuation By 2030: Mowi, Salmar, Aquachile, Leroy Seafood Group, And Cermaq Group Dominate

The Atlantic salmon market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by rising consumer demand for healthy protein sources. As one of the most sought-after seafood products, Atlantic salmon is favored for its high nutritional value, including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. The global market is poised for continued expansion, supported by rapid advancements in aquaculture techniques, increased production from leading salmon farming companies, and a growing trend towards sustainable seafood sourcing.

Market Size

The global Atlantic salmon market was valued at approximately USD 19.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 26.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period. This growth is characterized by the increasing global consumption of seafood, particularly in regions with robust culinary cultures that favor salmon.

Share & Trends Analysis Report

By Product Type:



Fresh Salmon: Fresh salmon holds a significant share of the market due to its unparalleled taste and the preference among consumers for freshly caught fish.

Frozen Salmon: The frozen segment is also popular, particularly among retailers and food service companies, owing to its longer shelf life and availability throughout the year. Smoked Salmon: This value-added product is gaining traction due to its versatility in culinary applications.

By Key Players:



Mowi: As one of the world's largest producers of Atlantic salmon, Mowi has a strong market presence, particularly in Europe and North America.

SalMar: Another major player, SalMar operates extensive fish farms and is known for its innovative farming practices.

AquaChile: Focused on sustainable aquaculture, AquaChile has established itself as a leading supplier in the Chilean market.

Leroy Seafood Group: This company has diversified its product offerings and is prominent in both European and international markets.

Cermaq Group: Known for its commitment to sustainability, Cermaq supplies high-quality Atlantic salmon globally.

Cooke Aquaculture: A major North American player focused on various fish species, including Atlantic salmon.

Bakkafrost: This Icelandic company emphasizes quality and sustainability in its salmon farming practices.

Australis Mar Seafood: Known for its sustainable seafood practices, enhancing its competitive edge. AquaBounty: Innovating with genetically modified salmon aimed at improving growth rates and reducing costs.

By Process:



Farmed: Farmed salmon dominates the market due to its availability and affordability. Wild-Caught: Although less prevalent, wild-caught salmon appeals to premium consumers who seek natural and sustainable options.

By Application:



Food Service: The food service sector represents a substantial portion of the market, as restaurants and catering services increasingly incorporate salmon into their menus.

Retail Food: Retail chains are expanding their seafood sections to include fresh and frozen salmon products, catering to home cooks.

Grocery: Grocery stores offer a range of salmon products, enhancing consumer access.

Online: E-commerce continues to gain traction in the seafood market, driven by pandemic-related changes in purchasing behavior. Others: Other applications include meal delivery services and direct-to-consumer sales channels.

By End Use:



Restaurants: A major consumer segment, restaurants utilize salmon in various dishes, driving significant demand. Households: Home cooking has increased, encouraging families to incorporate salmon into their diets.

By Region:



North America: The North American market is substantial, led by the U.S. and Canada, where health trends favor seafood consumption.

Europe: Europe remains a frontrunner in Atlantic salmon consumption, with countries like Norway, the UK, and Sweden being key markets.

Asia-Pacific: This region is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes and changing diets.

Latin America: A growing player due to the presence of key producers like AquaChile. Middle East & Africa: Emerging markets with increasing seafood consumption rates are gradually contributing to market expansion.

Market News on Policy and Companies

In recent months, the Atlantic salmon market has been influenced by various policies aimed at sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices. Governments are increasingly prioritizing sustainable practices to protect marine environments, which are heavily impacted by overfishing and pollution.

In Norway, for instance, stricter regulations have been implemented to manage the salmon farming industry, with the aim of reducing environmental impacts and ensuring the long-term viability of fish populations. Similarly, other countries are following suit with initiatives that promote sustainable aquaculture, benefitting key players like Mowi and SalMar, which have made sustainability central to their operations.

Companies such as AquaBounty are redefining the market by introducing genetically modified salmon that grow faster and utilize feed more efficiently than traditional strains. This innovation may reshape the competitive landscape, offering consumers an alternative that promises both sustainability and affordability.

Segment Forecasts 2025-2030

The Atlantic salmon market is projected to continue its upward trajectory through 2030, with key trends likely to shape future developments, including:



Increased Focus on Sustainability: Companies will intensify efforts to adopt eco-friendly farming practices, potentially capturing more environmentally-conscious consumers.

Growing Demand in Emerging Markets: Regions in Asia-Pacific will likely see a surge in demand, driven by a rising middle class and a shift towards healthier diets.

Expansion of Online Sales Channels: The trend of online grocery shopping will persist, prompting more retailers to enhance their e-commerce platforms for seafood sales.

Technological Advancements in Aquaculture: Innovations in breeding and rearing techniques will support increased production efficiency and sustainability, meeting global demand. Health Awareness: As consumers continue to prioritize health and nutrition, the popularity of Atlantic salmon, rich in beneficial nutrients, will rise.

Overall, the Atlantic salmon market is poised for robust growth, underpinned by evolving consumer preferences, industry innovations, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Stakeholders ranging from producers to consumers will continue to adapt to these trends, ensuring the market remains dynamic and responsive to evolving demands.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Atlantic Salmon Market in North America (2020-2030)

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Atlantic Salmon Market in South America (2020-2030)

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Atlantic Salmon Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Atlantic Salmon Market in Europe (2020-2030)

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Atlantic Salmon Market in MEA (2020-2030)

Chapter 14 Summary of the Global Atlantic Salmon Market (2020-2025)

Chapter 15 Global Atlantic Salmon Market Forecast (2025-2030)

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

