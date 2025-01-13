Electricity Minister Discusses Boosting Renewable Energy Investments With UAE's AMEA Power

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) During the 15th General Assembly of the International Agency (IRENA) and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, Mahmoud Esmat, Egypt's of Electricity and Renewable Energy, met with a delegation from AMEA Power, led by Chairperson Hussain Al Nowais. The discussion focused on increasing AMEA Power's investments in renewable energy, energy storage solutions using battery technology, and advancing Egypt's energy strategy, which emphasizes private sector involvement in renewable energy and diversifying electricity generation sources.

The talks highlighted ongoing collaborative efforts, including updates on the 300 MWh battery storage system for the Abydos 1 project in Aswan, which boasts a 500 MW capacity and was inaugurated last month. The two parties also reviewed progress on the 500 MW wind energy project in the Gulf of Suez, which is expected to connect new capacities to the national grid by early summer.

Further discussions centered on plans to add up to 1,500 MW of capacity through standalone battery storage systems, with an emphasis on accelerating the project due to its critical role in stabilizing the national grid and optimizing renewable energy benefits.

The meeting also covered updates on the Abydos 2 solar energy project, which will have a capacity of 1,000 MW alongside a 600 MWh battery storage system, as well as other projects within the partnership between Egypt's electricity sector and Al Nowais Group.

Minister Esmat underscored the private sector's essential role in realizing the country's energy strategy, expanding renewable energy use, and leveraging Egypt's natural resources-especially in the field of renewable energy. He reiterated the government's goal of increasing renewable energy's share in the energy mix to over 42% by 2030 and 65% by 2040.

Esmat also emphasized the electricity sector's commitment to promoting renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions, and diversifying energy production sources. He praised AMEA Power's adherence to project timelines, noting their contribution to the accelerated addition of new capacities to the national grid.



