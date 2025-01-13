Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Yemen's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met today with the Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the State of Qatar HE Rajeh Hussain Farhan Badi.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the of Foreign Affairs HE Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi and the Representative of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Doha HE Dr. Ahmed Marii.

