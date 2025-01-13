QBA Hosts Minister Of Commerce And Industry Discusses Initiatives Of Qatari Business Community

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) received HE the of Commerce and Industry, Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani and HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Mohamed al-Sayed, at the association headquarters here on Monday.



"The visit was aimed at enhancing communication with the Qatari business community and entrepreneurs, listen to their views, and discuss with them the ministry's initiatives dedicated to serving and developing the national economy" a QBA statement said.



The two dignitaries were received by HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, QBA Chairman, and Hussain Ibrahim Alfardan, First Deputy Chairman, along with QBA board members, Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal al-Thani, Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser al-Thani, Sherida al-Kaabi and Saud al-Mana.



The meeting was attended by QBA members, Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim al-Thani, Khalid al-Mannai, Salah al-Jaidah, Moataz al-Khayyat, Ibrahim al-Jaidah, Ashraf Abu Issa, Abdul Salam Issa Abu Issa, Faisal al-Mannai, Abdullah al-Kubaisi, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Rashid al-Mansouri, Mohammed Althaf, Ihsan al-Khyiami and Abdulrazzaq al-Kuwari.



The meeting was also attended by HE Mohammed Hassan al-Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; HE Saleh Majid al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development Affairs; HE Ayedh Munahi al-Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for Trade Affairs; Sultan bin Ali al-Falasi, Office Manager of the Minister of Commerce; and Sarah Abdallah, QBA Deputy GM.



QBA Chairman and members expressed their appreciation to the minister for this initiative and emphasised the "importance of close collaboration" between the public and private sectors in serving the national economy.



They highly praised the effective economic initiatives, including policies, legislation, and diverse projects, implemented under the guidance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. These initiatives aim to empower national institutions and encourage entrepreneurs to engage in the industrial sector.



QBA members also congratulated HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry on the launch of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Strategy and Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024–2030.



The Minister expressed his happiness to the Chairman and members of the QBA for their warm welcome. He praised the association's prominent role and the business community's efforts in promoting Qatar as a regional investment hub and attracting investors and expertise through various economic activities such as conferences and workshops.



He also praised QBA's initiatives to strengthen collaboration with economic institutions and business associations worldwide, as well as its organisation of delegations led by Qatari business leaders to international markets. These efforts contribute to raising awareness of the Qatari market and opening new opportunities for co-operation with global markets.



HE Sheikh Faisal said his "ministry places great importance on supporting the private sector as a key partner in achieving sustainable economic development".



He pointed out that Qatari institutions and companies have gained global competitiveness and are present in major international markets through successful investments that have contributed to the development of the national economy and the transfer of expertise and knowledge to the local market.



QBA members shared several economic ideas and aspirations with the minister, all aimed at enhancing the role of Qatar's private sector and facilitating its operations.



Several joint initiatives were discussed, through which economic initiatives will be examined. These initiatives will focus on facilitating joint collaboration to support the implementation of the Ministry's programmes and initiatives and ensure they are communicated effectively to the business community.



During their discussions, business leaders expressed concerns related to the private sector across various areas, including investment facilitation, financing, and legislative procedures.



QBA Chairman HE Sheikh Faisal pointed out that the private sector has become the "fundamental pillar" of national economies worldwide. He emphasised that Qatar's Third National Strategy reinforces this concept by granting a more significant role to the Qatari private sector in the local economy.



QBA First Deputy Chairman Hussein Ibrahim Alfardan highlighted the significant progress made by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in recent years, highlighting the Minister's initiative to meet with the business community, noting that it will contribute to enhancing effective communication in a collaborative manner



QBA Board Member Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal al-Thani emphasised that the association is a“national supporter of the State and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.”



QBA Board Member Sheikh Nawaf Nasser bin Khaled al-Thani, highlighted the success of the Obstacle Resolution Committee, established between the private sector and the Ministry, in resolving several outstanding issues. He also emphasized the importance of forming a joint committee with the Prime Minister's Office in the near future, as such a committee would play a significant role in facilitating business operations and addressing challenges faced by both local and foreign investors.



QBA Board member Saud al-Mana addressed the issue of industrial land, opening factories, and the Ministry's role in attracting foreign investors.



Moataz al-Khayyat addressed challenges in the construction sector, which has faced significant difficulties over the past five years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, rising global shipping costs, and increased fuel prices. An agreement was reached to hold a dedicated meeting to find appropriate solutions for this vital sector.



Several other QBA members also discussed topics such as e-commerce, trade exhibitions, and protecting local products.

