Jordan Valley Authority Signs 10 Investment Agreements To Boost Development, Job Creation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jordan Valley, January 13 (Petra) – The Jordan Valley Authority has formalized 10 agreements aimed at fostering local development and creating job opportunities in the central and southern regions of the Jordan Valley. The initiatives align with national efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.In a statement released Monday, the authority highlighted that the agreements involve establishing critical infrastructure and industrial projects. These include quarries, sandblasters, an asphalt mixer, and a factory specializing in the recycling of tires, rubber, and plastic.Hisham Haisa, Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority, emphasized that the move is part of the broader framework of the Economic Modernization Vision. The authority's comprehensive development plan seeks to stimulate investment across various sectors and accelerate progress in Jordan Valley communities.Haisa called on investors interested in launching projects in the Jordan Valley to submit their proposals to the authority's Investment Unit for evaluation.Investors praised the initiative, commending the authority's efforts to create attractive investment opportunities. They noted that the agreements align with the royal vision of advancing development in the valley and supporting national growth.Expressing their commitment to collaboration, investors underscored their readiness to contribute to the national economy and improve the quality of life for local communities.