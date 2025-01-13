Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 78 Russian Drones, 31 More Disappear From Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 78 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones, while another 31 decoy drones disappeared from the radar.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Starting at 19:00 on January 12, Russians attacked Ukraine with 110 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions of Russia's Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile troops, EW units, and mobile fire groups repelled that enemy air attack.

As of 09:00 on Monday, January 13, 78 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Donetsk regions.

Enemy drone debris resulted in damage to commercial buildings, institutions, private houses, and vehicles in the Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Zaporizhzhia regions. According to preliminary reports, no casualties were reported.

As many as 31 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences).

As reported by Ukrinform, last week Russian invaders launched strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and Ukrainian settlements using almost 700 aerial glide bombs and more than 600 attack drones.

Photo credit: Ukraine's Air Force