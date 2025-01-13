Mahakumbh 2025: UP Likely To Earn ₹2L Cr Revenue In 45 Days, Says CAIT 'If Each Of 40 Cr Visitors Spends ₹5,000...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mahakumbh 2025, which started this morning in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, saw over 5 million devotees taking their first sacred dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The event will continue till February 26.

Known as the largest human gathering in the world, this ancient event is expected to draw more than 40 crore people to Prayagraj-surpassing the combined populations of the United States and Russia.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 takes place once every 12 years, and this year, it will span an area of approximately 4,000 hectares.

The Mahakumbh 2025 is likely to provide a huge economic boost to Uttar Pradesh .

As per reports, the state is likely to earn over ₹2 lakh crore for the 45-day mega event, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). For example, if each of the 40 crore visitors spends an average of ₹5,000, the total economic impact could reach this figure.

The CAIT said that accommodation and tourism are expected to be the biggest contributors to this economic surge, with local hotels, guesthouses, and temporary lodging arrangements likely to generate ₹40,000 crore.

"Mahakumbh will witness large-scale economic and trade activities. An estimate suggests that with an average expenditure of ₹5,000 per person during religious travel, the total spending will exceed ₹2 lakh crore. This includes spending on hotels, guesthouses, temporary accommodations, food, religious items, healthcare, and other services," said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT .

The food and beverage sector, including packaged foods, water, biscuits, juices, and meals, is estimated to add ₹20,000 crore to the overall trade.

It also added that religious items and offerings, such as oil, lamps, Ganga water, idols, incense sticks, and religious books, are another major area of economic activity, contributing an estimated ₹20,000 crore.





Additionally, transportation and logistics, including local and interstate services, freight, and taxis, are expected to account for ₹10,000 crore.