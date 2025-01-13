China Strengthens Caribbean Bonds as Grenada Reaffirms One-China Stance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China aims to deepen its ties with Caribbean nations, as evidenced by recent exchanges. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Grenadian Prime Dickon Mitchell in Beijing on January 13, 2025. The meeting highlighted China's growing influence in the region and Grenada's commitment to the one-China principle.



Xi expressed China's readiness to enhance its comprehensive cooperative partnership with Caribbean countries. He pledged continued assistance for their economic and social development. Mitchell, in turn, praised the benefits Grenada has reaped from its relationship with China since diplomatic ties resumed in 2005.



The two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation in various fields. These include infrastructure, education, and cultural exchanges. China has funded several major projects in Grenada over the past two decades. Notable examples are the Maurice Bishop International Airport upgrade and low-income housing initiatives.







Trade between China and Grenada has grown significantly. Bilateral trade reached $78 million in 2023, up from $14 million in 2005. China has become a major source of investment and development assistance for many Caribbean nations. This trend reflects China's broader strategy to expand its global influence.

Grenada's firm adherence to the one-China principle underscores the diplomatic competition between China and Taiwan. The Caribbean region has been a key battleground in this rivalry. Several small island nations have switched allegiance between China and Taiwan over the years.



China's engagement with the Caribbean extends beyond Grenada. It has signed free trade agreements with multiple countries in the region. China has also invested heavily in infrastructure projects through its Belt and Road Initiative. These actions have raised concerns among some Western observers about China's growing influence in the area.



The deepening China-Caribbean relationship presents both opportunities and challenges. It offers Caribbean nations access to much-needed investment and development assistance. However, it also raises questions about long-term economic and geopolitical implications. The situation highlights the complex dynamics of international relations in an increasingly multipolar world.

