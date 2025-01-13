Vodafone Launches New Osntv Packages For Home Fibre Service Subscribers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has launched its new OSNtv bundles for customers subscribing to its Home Fibre service, by integrating premium OSNtv content with its state-of-the-art Home Fibre internet, Vodafone Qatar is redefining in-home entertainment with an all-encompassing, value-packed solution.

Vodafone Qatar's new strategic partnership with OSNtv brings up to 170 channels to Home Fibre customers, creating a one-stop entertainment destination that includes: SNtv's Signature Channels: OSNtv Movies Premiere, OSNtv One, OSNtv Movies Family, OSNtv Kids, OSNtv Yahala, and many more. Regional and International Favorites: Popular channels like Nickelodeon, Discovery Channel, CNN, Bloomberg, Sky News, and others. Local channels: Top Qatari local channels. On-Demand Access: An extensive library with up to 15,000 hours of top movies and series

As part of the package, Vodafone Qatar will offer the OSNtv Box, an advanced Android-based set-top box designed to enhance the viewing experience with a range of features including, catch-up TV, a TV guide, playback options, and parental controls. Customers can also download and access a selection of OTT applications and games. The OSNtv Box is available with two TV packages included in Home Fibre subscriptions: the Lite package for 1Gbps customers and the Premium package for 2Gbps customers.

Baran Yurdagul, Chief Operating Officer at Vodafone Qatar commented,“In line with our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and enriching the benefits of our Home portfolio, our new partnership with OSN marks a significant milestone for our Home Fibre services. We are excited to introduce these new packages, with the flexibility of tailored TV packages and a simple, user-friendly experience.”

Ellis D'Rozario, SVP, Commercial Sales at OSN commented,“We are proud to partner with Vodafone Qatar on this customer-first initiative. The early success of the service, as indicated by high engagement metrics, shows the strong demand for premium, exclusive content. We're excited to continue delivering an unbeatable lineup in 2025 and beyond.”