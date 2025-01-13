Omar Abdullah, Jitendra Singh Fly Together To Z-Morh Tunnel Ahead Of PM's Inauguration

“Through the glaciers, a scenic heli-flight from Srinagar to #Sonamarg. Accompanied by CM #Jammu And Kashmir Sh Omar Abdullah ji, enroute to the venue of inauguration of the landmark Z-Morh Tunnel by PM Sh Narendra Modi ji,” Dr Singh posted on the X.

The minister posted images of the snow-covered landscape from the helicopter ride, highlighting the strategic importance of the project, which will ensure all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg. The Z-Morh Tunnel, a 6.5 km stretch, is part of a broader infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity to Ladakh and boosting regional development.

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the tunnel in a high-security event attended by senior officials, including Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The ceremony marks a critical step in improving year-round access to the region, which has long faced disruptions during winters due to heavy snowfall.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now