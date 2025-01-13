Omar Abdullah, Jitendra Singh Fly Together To Z-Morh Tunnel Ahead Of PM's Inauguration
Date
1/13/2025 2:04:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh posted visuals of his aerial journey from Srinagar to Sonamarg on X, as he was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to the inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Through the glaciers, a scenic heli-flight from Srinagar to #Sonamarg. Accompanied by CM #Jammu And Kashmir Sh Omar Abdullah ji, enroute to the venue of inauguration of the landmark Z-Morh Tunnel by PM Sh Narendra Modi ji,” Dr Singh posted on the X.
The minister posted images of the snow-covered landscape from the helicopter ride, highlighting the strategic importance of the project, which will ensure all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg. The Z-Morh Tunnel, a 6.5 km stretch, is part of a broader infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity to Ladakh and boosting regional development.
Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the tunnel in a high-security event attended by senior officials, including Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The ceremony marks a critical step in improving year-round access to the region, which has long faced disruptions during winters due to heavy snowfall.
