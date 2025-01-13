26Th Edition Of Intersec Opens In Dubai Tomorrow, Showcasing Innovations Shaping Global Safety And Security

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Over 52,000 global trade visitors and 1,200 exhibitors are expected to attend the world's leading safety, security and fire protection trade show

Intersec underscores its global significance as a hub for shaping the future of security and safety strategies and technologies The 2025 edition takes place from 14-16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: The 26th edition of Intersec, the world's biggest business event mapping the future of security, safety and fire protection, opens tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , this year's event will be the largest and most comprehensive on record, with 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries and over 52,000 visitors expected from more than 140 countries.

Under the theme 'Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection', Intersec 2025 will showcase cutting-edge technologies and critical solutions across five key sectors: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing.

With 11 country pavilions, including highlights from the UK, France, and Singapore, the event underscores its global significance as a networking, knowledge exchange, and business collaboration hub.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East , said:“Intersec 2025 is a powerful demonstration of global collaboration, uniting participants from around the world to showcase the best in security, safety, and fire protection. This event serves as a unique platform combining innovation with expertise, driving progress and shaping the future of these essential industries. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders, innovators, and professionals as they connect, inspire, and create solutions for a safer tomorrow.”

This year, the event introduces several new features, including the inaugural Intersec Policing Conference, where over 50 international experts will share best practices in law enforcement and public safety. Another standout addition is the CISO Business Briefing, an exclusive forum for Chief Information Security Officers to discuss emerging cybersecurity trends and strategies. The event also marks the debut of the Intersec Startup Arena, hosted in collaboration with Ignyte, offering a transformative platform for startups to present disruptive solutions to industry leaders and investors.

Intersec 2025 continues its commitment to fostering progress in safety and security through its flagship conference programmes. The Security Leaders' Summit, supported by strategic intelligence partner Kearney, will uncover topics including sustainable security practices, security threats, the intersection of technology and geopolitical risk intelligence, and more.

Meanwhile, the Safety and Health Conference, curated by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health and the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health, will bring a global perspective to workplace safety and road safety. The Fire and Rescue Conference, hosted by National Fire Protection Association on the second day, will explore advancements in fire prevention regulations in UAE buildings, AI-driven fire prediction, and code compliance in existing buildings in Abu Dhabi.

Other conferences include the SIRA Forum, which fosters collaboration in the commercial security community, and the Thought Leadership Pavilion, hosted by Access Control Executive Brief.

“Our conference programmes are the intellectual backbone of Intersec 2025, providing a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and experts to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of security and safety, drive meaningful progress across the industry,” Tuchten added.

Visitors can also look forward to dynamic live features, including the Safety Walk, where industrial safety gear will be showcased through engaging presentations, and the Innovation Stage at in{cyber}, spotlighting the latest advancements in cybersecurity. The 2nd annual Security Professionalism & Excellence Awards (SPEA) is scheduled to take place on the 14 January at DWTC as part of Intersec, while the prestigious Intersec Awards, recognising excellence in fire, safety, and security, will take place on 15 January at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC in Dubai.

Leading UAE entities, including Dubai Civil Defense, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, Cyber Security Council, Security Industry Regulation Agency (SIRA), Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Electronic Security Center, support Intersec 2025.

Intersec 2025 opens its doors tomorrow (Tuesday, 14 January) and will run until Thursday, 16 January, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.