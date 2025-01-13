Rana Daggubati Releases Virat Karrna’S Look As Rudhra From Nagabandham

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 13 (IANS) Rana Daggubati on Monday released the highly anticipated pre-look of young hero Virat Karrna as Rudhra from director Abhishek Nama's much-awaited pan-Indian 'Nagabandham'.

The first look poster presents Virat Karrna in a striking and rugged appearance, sporting curly hair, a beard, and a chiseled physique.

His shirtless stance showcases his six-pack abs. The action-packed poster depicts Karrna in an audacious avatar, fearlessly battling a menacing crocodile in the ocean. Holding the creature's mouth open with his bare hands and a rope, Rudhra's daring nature and relentless strength are evident.

Nagabandham, the makers claim, is shaping up to be an epic adventure. Its tagline, 'The Secret Treasure', hinting at the thrilling journey ahead, has only added to the excitement.

Director Abhishek Nama also brings his own vision and expertise to both the story and screenplay. The movie is being produced by Kishore Annapureddy under NIK Studios, in collaboration with Abhishek Pictures.

Nagabandham is an upcoming pan-Indian epic that combines spiritual mysticism with thrilling adventure, featuring an impressive ensemble cast such as Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as female leads, and Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India's ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham.

Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

The movie is shaping well in the hands of Abhishek Nama and a team of talented technicians. Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe has scored the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, and Ashok Kumar has helmed the art direction department.

Nagabandham is progressing with its shoot and the movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages in 2025.

-IANS

mkr/