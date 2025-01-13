Healthcare Staffing Market Size Poised For USD 89.8 Billion Milestone By 2031 At A CAGR Of 8.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Staffing 2025

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increased demand for healthcare employment worldwide drive the growth of the global healthcare staffing market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Healthcare Staffing Market by Type (Allied Healthcare Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Nursing, Locum Tenens Staffing), by End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Clients, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global Healthcare staffing Market Size accounted for USD 40.1 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to surpass around USD 89.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.What are the factors driving the Healthcare Staffing Market?Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increased demand for healthcare employment worldwide drive the growth of the global healthcare staffing market. On the other hand, lack of job security and high salary of competent healthcare service providers impede the growth to some extent. However, rising number of healthcare & nursing institutions and improved staffing practices in the sector are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Top Healthcare Staffing Companies. Envision Healthcare Corporation. CHG Management, Inc.. Maxim Healthcare Group. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.. Trustaff. Locumtenens. Aya Healthcare. AMN Healthcare. Teamhealth. Adecco GroupThe report analyzes these key players in the global healthcare staffing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.Healthcare staffing Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:By type, the allied healthcare staffing segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global healthcare staffing market revenue in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. This is attributed to the fact that allied healthcare professionals operate in healthcare facilities primarily to maintain the operation of the healthcare system by providing technical, diagnostic, therapeutic, and support services. The locum tenens staffing segment, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.By end-user, the hospitals segment garnered the major share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the global healthcare staffing market revenue. This is due to the rise in the use of healthcare staffing for providing healthcare-related services such as patient care in hospitals. The clients segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period.By region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global healthcare staffing market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Surge in the geriatric population, improved healthcare infrastructure, and effective government legislation across the region drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, at the same time, would display the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in demand for healthcare staff in the province fuels the growth of the market.Purchase the Report:This comprehensive report will provide:. Enhance your strategic decision making. Assist with your research, presentations and business plans. Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on. Increase your industry knowledge. Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments. Allow you to develop informed growth strategies. Build your technical insight. Illustrate trends to exploit. Strengthen your analysis of competitors. Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make. Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?Region Analysis:-. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.