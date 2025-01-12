Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Fury For Los Angeles Wildfires-Gaza Comparison: 'She No Longer Knows What World She Is In'

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

Oscar-winning Jamie Lee Curtis is facing backlash over remarks comparing the devastating Los Angeles wildfires to the war in Gaza. Speaking at a Q&A session with her The Last Showgirl co-star Pamela Anderson, Curtis described the destruction caused by the fires as resembling"Gaza or one of these war-torn countries where awful things have happened."

Speaking at the event, Curtis said,“The entire Pacific Palisades looks like, unfortunately, Gaza, or one of these war-torn countries where awful things have happened,” while discussing the destruction caused by the fires .

Although she announced a $1 million donation to support relief efforts, her analogy has overshadowed her philanthropic gesture.

Jamie Lee Curtis faces backlash over wildfire remarks

One user remarked,“A terrible choice of words,” highlighting the perceived insensitivity of the comparison.

Another said,“A Hollywood actress being out of touch with reality, oh how shocking,” expressing frustration with perceived celebrity detachment.

“Afterwards, she jets off to the safety and security of one of her other houses,” a critic pointed out, referencing her privilege.

“This is the competency these celebrities possess. Clueless!” another user stated bluntly.

One person wrote,“It should be a crime to be this out of touch,” emphasizing the growing frustration with celebrity commentary during crises.

“She has no heart, and there's a big difference between a human-caused catastrophe and a natural catastrophe,” said another.“She needs to shut up.”

Another user questioned her priorities, saying,“I'm shocked that she wasn't blowing up TV expressing her concern when folks in NC lost their homes.”

“She no longer knows what world she is in,” one person claimed, accusing Curtis of being disconnected from reality.

“That is a despicable thing to say...liberals like her are absolutely insane,” remarked another, tying the comment to broader political criticism.

“She probably has another mansion to go to. Most citizens don't. If you just lost everything in a catastrophic fire , why are you doing interviews?” a user asked, questioning her actions.

“PR training went out the window,” said one critic, calling out the lack of preparation in her public statements.

“These elites have no idea what the real world is like; they should be ashamed of themselves,” another wrote, pointing to a perceived disconnect between Hollywood and everyday life.

“She's so exhaustingly stupid,” one user said, not holding back in their criticism.

Another person accused Curtis of lacking compassion, writing,“Her heart is NOT in the right place; she is a #GenocideSupporter.”

One user contrasted the situations, saying,“If fires started by bombs being rained down on LA, firetrucks & ambulances helping were attacked by tanks, the injured & medical staff at hospitals were bombed, then she might have a point.”

Finally, another summed up the outrage:“Lack of self-awareness is astounding.”

The backlash underscores the heightened scrutiny on public figures' statements during crises, with many calling for more thoughtful and informed commentary.

Devastating wildfires in Los Angeles claim 16 lives, threaten landmarks

The death toll from the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles has risen to 16 , with five deaths linked to the Palisades Fire and 11 to the Eaton Fire. As firefighting teams continue to battle the blazes, the threat remains high, particularly with strong winds expected to exacerbate the fires' spread toward landmarks such as the J Paul Getty Museum and UCLA.

As of Saturday evening, the fires have consumed over 62 square miles, displacing 150,000 residents and leaving more than 700 people in shelters. Despite the efforts of firefighters from California and other states, containment remains low, with the Palisades and Eaton fires only 11% and 15% contained, respectively.

The wildfires have already destroyed over 12,000 structures , with damage estimates reaching up to $150 billion. Authorities are urging residents not to return to affected areas due to the toxic ash, which could contain harmful materials. In addition to the destruction , there are growing concerns over leadership failures, with accusations that city officials did not provide adequate resources for firefighting efforts.

As volunteers pour in with donations and residents face immense loss, the situation remains critical, with authorities working tirelessly to contain the fires and support the affected communities.