Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi joins Syria ministerial meeting in Riyadh

(MENAFN) Jordan's Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, will begin a working visit to Riyadh on Sunday to participate in a ministerial meeting focused on Syria. The meeting is a continuation of the 'Aqaba Meetings' on Syria, which were held in Jordan on December 14, 2024.



During his visit, Safadi will also engage with several of his counterparts from the participating countries. According to a Saudi official, there will be two separate meetings: the first will involve Arab states, and the second will include both Arab nations and other global partners, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and Spain.



The discussions will focus on Syria in general, with an emphasis on supporting the new administration in the country and exploring the potential for lifting sanctions.



US Under Secretary of State John Bass is also expected to attend the meeting, which the State Department described as "a Saudi-hosted multilateral gathering of senior government officials from the region and global partners to coordinate international support for the Syrian people."

