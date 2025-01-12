TDF Successfully Concludes Participation At Saudi Tourism Forum 2025

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The Development Fund (TDF), the national enabler of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector, successfully concluded its role as an official partner of this year's Saudi Tourism Forum, held January 7 to 9 in Riyadh. The high-profile event brought together key players from the global and local tourism industries, including investors, sector leaders, and representatives.

Throughout the forum, the TDF highlighted several strategic initiatives designed to accelerate in tourism hotspots across the Kingdom. The fund showcased its comprehensive financing solutions and strategic partnerships aimed at driving sustainable tourism development and aligning with the Kingdom's National Tourism Strategy.

Adding to its dynamic presence, TDF spokesperson Khaled Al-Sharif took part in a panel discussion titled“Discover Investment Opportunities in Saudi Arabia's Emerging Destinations: Unlocking the Potential of the Kingdom's Growing Tourism Markets.” During the session, he underscored TDF's commitment to supporting investments in promising regions by offering tailored, flexible financial solutions and fostering robust public-private partnerships to promote long-term tourism growth.

The TDF's partnership with the Saudi Tourism Forum shows its unwavering dedication to developing world-class tourism destinations and unlocking the full potential of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector. Moving forward, the TDF remains focused on collaborating with key stakeholders across the public and private sectors to attract investments, nurture groundbreaking projects, and solidify the Kingdom's status as a leading global tourism hub.

Tags#Saudi Tourism Forum #TDF #Tourism