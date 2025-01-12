Delhi Pollution: GRAP III Curbs Withdrawn As AQI Improves Amid Rainfall - What Is Allowed, What Still Remains Banned?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pollution curbs in Delhi were relaxed on Sunday as rainfall led to an improvement in air quality. Authorities however stressed the need to ensure avoid deterioration as the Commission for Air Quality Management revoked Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan. Stage II curbs remain in place across the national capital at this time.



An official order noted that the air quality of Delhi had improved significantly over the past 24 hours and now stood well below the threshold mandated by the Supreme Court. The apex court had previously directed authorities to invoke GRAP Stage III when the AQI hit the 350 mark.



The air quality of Delhi stood at 278 on Sunday afternoon - showing a significant improvement over the past three days amid light rainfall and thundershowers.



It had been inching closer to the 'severe' category earlier this week - standing just 3 points shy of the classification on Friday evening. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board had also noted that 18 out of 29 monitoring stations in the city had recorded AQI readings in the“severe” category with readings above 400 on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)