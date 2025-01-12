Search Ops Near Loc In Jammu Intensifies On Day 2

The operation was launched by different units of the in Bhattal area on Saturday after the villagers reported the suspicious movements in the Jogiwan forest area. They suspected these were infiltrating terrorists.

The search operation is going on with more mobilised to cover more area even as there was no trace of the suspected persons so far, the officials said.

They said security forces have deployed drones and other latest equipment besides the sniffer dogs to sanitise the area, while police parties have also joined the search operation.

Three heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were eliminated in a two-day-long operation in the Akhnoor sector on October 28 and 29 last year.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now