Search Ops Near Loc In Jammu Intensifies On Day 2
Date
1/12/2025 9:03:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A search operation to track down terrorists, whose movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector was reported last week, entered the second day on Sunday with forces deploying drones and other latest equipment, officials said.
The operation was launched by different units of the army in Bhattal area on Saturday after the villagers reported the suspicious movements in the Jogiwan forest area. They suspected these were infiltrating terrorists.
ADVERTISEMENT
The search operation is going on with more troops mobilised to cover more area even as there was no trace of the suspected persons so far, the officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
They said security forces have deployed drones and other latest equipment besides the sniffer dogs to sanitise the area, while police parties have also joined the search operation.
Three heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were eliminated in a two-day-long operation in the Akhnoor sector on October 28 and 29 last year.
Read Also
Army Conducts Search Op Following Suspicious Movement Near LoC In Jammu
Kennel Facility Inaugurated In Anantnag To Help In Search & Rescue Ops
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12012025000215011059ID1109081157
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.