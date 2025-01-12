Swapping Trains At Katra Will Ensure Safety: CM Omar

Talking to reporters the Chief Minister said,“If there are security concerns, then I don't think there should be any objections. After all, whosoever travels by train wishes for their safety and security, and so do we.”

Omar said that until the region achieves complete normalcy, such measures should be acceptable.“If it's to avert any threat then it's fine. At the end of the day, safety must come first,” he said, adding,

“It's ultimately up to the railway authorities to decide, and I hope whatever decision they take is made keeping the people in mind.”

HITS SKI SLOPES IN GULMARG

Omar, an avid skier, after hitting the ski slopes in Gulmarg, said,“Though snowfall is less this season, it's still good. We need more snow for better skiing experiences, but for now, we'll work on mending the ski tracks during the summer.”

The Chief Minister pointed out the untapped skiing potential of other destinations like Sonamarg and Dodpathri.“While Sonamarg has great scope for skiing, Dodpathri too could be utilized for other activities. We've engaged a consultant to assess and suggest the best activities for each location,” he added.

Omar said that the setting up of a convention center in Gulmarg would attract international conferences and meetings.“We lacked a convention center here, but now we'll have one. This will not only bring national leaders but also position Gulmarg as a prime international destination for events. It's going to be a significant asset for the region,” he stated.

Inviting tourists to Kashmir, Omar encouraged them to experience the Valley's unmatched hospitality and scenic beauty.“We hope they leave with unforgettable memories,” he said.

Z-MORH TUNNEL WILL OPEN NEW AVENUES

The Chief Minister said that long awaited Z-Morh Tunnel would open new avenues for the people living near Sonamarg and would make commuting easy on Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

He extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting J&K tomorrow to inaugurate the Z-Morh Tunnel.

“This tunnel will open new vistas. We are now eagerly awaiting the completion of the Zojila Tunnel, which will further enhance connectivity in a few years,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the importance of improving infrastructure to meet international standards.“To host international events, we need to upgrade our ski slopes and infrastructure. This is essential for Kashmir to stand out on the global tourism map,” he noted.

