Lamborghini breaks sales record in 2024 despite industry challenges

Lamborghini has achieved a new sales milestone in 2024, setting a record with 10,687 cars sold, marking a six percent increase compared to the previous year, which was already a record. Despite the downturn affecting many mass-market car manufacturers, the Italian luxury sports car maker has continued to thrive.



Sales grew by six percent in Europe and the Middle East, Lamborghini’s largest by volume, while deliveries in the Americas and Asia-Pacific rose by seven and three percent, respectively.



Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, attributed the strong performance to a well-calibrated balance between supply and demand, alongside a strategically managed order portfolio. He highlighted how this approach has not only strengthened the brand’s desirability but also boosted the residual value of its vehicles.



2024 marked a significant transitional phase for Lamborghini, as it made the shift to exclusively producing hybrid vehicles. The company has enough orders for its first hybrid supercar, the Revuelto, to last until 2026, and its popular Urus SUV will soon be available solely as a hybrid model.

