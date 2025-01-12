Winter Skin Care Is Essential As Natural Moisture Declines, Says PHCC Expert

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the temperature drops and humidity levels decline in winter, skin-related issues become more common. Dr Naela Darwish Saad, Manager of Umm Slal Center at the Primary Corporation (PHCC) and Senior Consultant Family Medicine, explains that reduced humidity results in the skin losing its natural moisture, causing dryness, cracks, and irritation. This leaves the skin less elastic and more susceptible to itching and redness.

Some conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis, and skin allergies, are genetically driven, while others arise due to cold weather and reduced moisture, leading to dryness, chapped skin, itching, irritation, cracked heels, and lips. Even scalp issues, like dandruff, tend to worsen. There are also skin conditions caused by certain behaviors, such as athlete's foot resulting from wearing damp socks, or toasted skin syndrome (also known as erythema ab igne or heat rash in a net-like pattern), which typically occurs on the thighs due to repeated or prolonged exposure to heat from fireplaces or heaters.



Dr Naela emphasizes several key practices to reduce skin dryness during winter:



Use rich, skin-appropriate moisturizers.

Avoid long, hot showers.

Invest in humidifiers to maintain indoor moisture levels.

Stay well-hydrated by drinking sufficient water.

Consume a healthy diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish) and plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Wear cotton clothing to minimize irritation. Choosing the right skincare products

When selecting skincare products for winter, Dr. Naela advises looking for those containing effective moisturizers, such as hyaluronic acid or ceramides. She also recommends avoiding products with alcohol or irritating fragrances and opting for heavier creams over lighter lotions for better hydration.

High-risk groups

Certain groups are more vulnerable to winter's harsh effects on the skin, including children, the elderly, individuals with eczema or psoriasis, and those working in cold or outdoor environments.

The importance of daily moisturization

Daily moisturization, Dr. Naela highlights, forms a protective barrier on the skin's surface, locking in moisture and preventing dryness and cracks. To combat chapped hands and lips, she suggests using high-intensity moisturizers like petroleum jelly or shea butter, wearing gloves when outdoors, staying hydrated, and avoiding the habit of licking lips.

Beneficial nutrients and supplements

According to Dr. Naela, certain foods and supplements can enhance skin health during winter. These include omega-3-rich fatty fish, vitamin C and E-rich fruits and vegetables, and green tea, which contains antioxidants.

Educational campaigns for public awareness

PHCC prioritizes prevention by educating the public through awareness campaigns, social media outreach, and collaborative lectures with community organizations.

Final recommendations

Dr. Naela concludes with essential winter skincare advice:



Moisturize daily.

Consult a doctor if chronic skin conditions worsen.

Use sunscreen even in winter to shield against UV rays. Maintain a healthy diet and drink plenty of water.

She further notes that with regular moisturization using prescribed creams, avoiding irritants like wool or perfumes, taking warm-not hot-showers, and following the doctor's prescribed treatment plan, chronic skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis can be effectively managed during the winter months.

