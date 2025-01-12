Only Pious Souls Go To Kumbh, Not The Sinners: Ramvilas Das Vedanti

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Jan 12 (IANS) Peethadheeshwar of Hindu Dham Ayodhya, Ramvilas Das Vedanti, sharply targeted Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad during an interview with IANS on Sunday. Vedanti said, "Only pious souls go to the Mahakumbh, not sinners."

He further stated that sinners cannot go to the Kumbh. They have been prohibited from attending the Kumbh. Only pious souls are allowed to go there, not sinners.

This remark came after Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad made a controversial statement regarding the upcoming Mahakumbh, which will begin in Prayagraj on January 13. The MP had said that only those who are sinners will go to the Kumbh to wash off their sins. He also mentioned that there is jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh and no one knows when their life will be at risk. He even stated that he had received threats to his life.

In response to a question, Vedanti stated that the glory of Bharat Mata has been upheld by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The security of our nation can only be ensured if we protect the honour of“Bharat Mata”.

When asked about the Waqf Board, he said that to protect Bharat Mata's glory, the Waqf Board should be abolished immediately. He appealed to people to live in harmony.

Regarding the Mahakumbh, Vedanti said that rumours were being spread. He clarified that there has never been a Muslim camp at the Kumbh in its history. He accused Owaisi of starting this issue to create division between Hindus and Muslims. He called Owaisi a traitor and suggested he should be expelled from India.

On the Sambhal issue, Vedanti stated that Sambhal is the land of Kalki, where Kalki's birth is destined. He said that people should work to free the land of Kalki.