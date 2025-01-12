Egypt dismisses foreign military presence in Red Sea, reaffirms support for Somali peacekeeping

(MENAFN) The Red Sea's security "depends solely on the will of its littoral states," Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday, dismissing any military or naval deployment by non-littoral states.



According to the AlQahera news station, this occurred during a press conference in Cairo with his counterparts Ahmed Madobe Nunow of Somalia and Osman Saleh Mohammed of Eritrea after a trilateral meeting.



According to Abdelatty, the discussion included planning for a second presidential summit shortly after the first, which took place in Eritrea in October 2024, as well as hosting comparable ministerial meetings in Mogadishu and Asmara.



He underlined support for the Somali government's efforts to fortify the Somali army, expand its power throughout the nation, and oppose unilateral activities that jeopardize national unity.



After receiving clearance from both Mogadishu and the African Union, the Egyptian foreign minister also reaffirmed Egypt's involvement in the African Union peacekeeping effort in Somalia. He gave no other information about the mission, which is scheduled to start operations in early 2025.



MENAFN12012025000045016953ID1109081045