English rugby club prohibits player from dressing in Russian flag patch

(MENAFN) Gloucester Club has instructed Russian player Kirill Gotovtsev to remove a Russian flag from his jersey after facing backlash on social media. The decision comes in line with sanctions against Russia due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Gotovtsev, who joined the club in 2021 and has made over 50 Premiership appearances, wore a jersey with the Russian tricolor patch during a match against Sale Sharks last Saturday.



While Gloucester has allowed players to display their national flags since 2015, the club acknowledged the controversy sparked by Gotovtsev’s flag. They issued an apology for any offense caused, citing the sensitive nature of the symbol in the current geopolitical context.



The club also explained that their action was in compliance with World Rugby's 2022 sanctions, which prohibited Russian participation in international and cross-border competitions following Russia’s actions in Ukraine. After internal discussions, Gotovtsev agreed to refrain from wearing the Russian flag patch in future matches.



Social media reactions were divided, with some supporting the decision, while others criticized it, labeling it as "racist" and "Nazi." Gloucester responded to these comments by reinforcing their stance against racism and announcing that all national flags would be temporarily removed from players' shirts for the rest of the season. Gotovtsev, 37, is the only Russian player in the Gallagher Premiership, having represented Russia in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

