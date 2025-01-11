China, Pakistan Hold Fourth Round Of Political Consultations
Beijing: China and Pakistan held the fourth round of Political consultations in Beijing today. It was co-chaired by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.
Bilateral relations and ways to develop them were discussed during the round.
The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues and agreed to enhance coordination and mutual consultations through high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms.
