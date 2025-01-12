Man Utd's 10-Men Beat Arsenal On Pens In FA Cup, Spurs Survive At Tamworth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Ten-man Manchester United beat Arsenal 5-3 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw in the FA Cup third round, while Tottenham needed extra time before seeing off non-league Tamworth 3-0 on Sunday.

Defeated 2-0 by Arsenal in the in December, FA Cup holders United exacted revenge on their return to the Emirates to extend their revival after last weekend's impressive draw at Liverpool.

Ruben Amorim's troubled side took the lead through Bruno Fernandes, who smashed a superb strike into the far corner from the edge of the area in the 52nd minute.

United defender Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second booking after fouling Mikel Merino nine minutes later.

Gabriel Magalhaes grabbed Arsenal's equaliser in the 63rd minute, the Brazilian defender swivelling to hit a low shot that took a hefty deflection off Matthijs de Ligt.

But Arsenal wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead when Harry Maguire's soft challenge on Kai Havertz was ruled a penalty.

The furious United defender and team-mate Manuel Ugarte were involved in a melee with several Arsenal players before Altay Bayindir saved Martin Odegaard's spot-kick.

Havertz missed a host of chances to win it and the German was culpable again in the shoot-out as his effort was saved by Bayindir, setting up the much-maligned Joshua Zirkzee to stroke home the decisive kick.

Tottenham, currently 12th in the Premier League, are 96 places above Tamworth, who sit 16th in the fifth-tier National League.

The supposed gap in quality was rarely apparent as Tottenham's dismal display took them to the brink of a historic humiliation.

A part-time team whose players work day jobs alongside their football careers and only train twice as week, Tamworth matched their highly-paid and supposedly superior opponents for long periods on the Lamb Ground's sloping artificial pitch.

They should have caused one of the FA Cup's greatest upsets in normal time but their missed chances proved crucial.