Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack In Republic Of Benin

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of an attack that targeted a military site in the Republic of Benin, which resulted in the deaths of several soldiers.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in rejection of violence and terrorism, regardless of motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the and to the and people of the Republic of Benin.

Al Qaeda-linked militant group claims deadly Benin attack

