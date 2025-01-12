Qatar, Honduras Sign Air Services Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Honduras inked on Sunday an open skies air services agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for both passenger and cargo flights, allowing the national carrier to expand its of destinations to reach more global destinations.

The agreement and the MoU were signed by In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Authority Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri and Executive Director of the Honduras Civil Aviation Authority Gerardo Gabriel Rivera Guifarro.

Following the signing, the two parties discussed bilateral relations in the field of civil aviation and ways to foster them.