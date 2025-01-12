Stalin Writes To EAM Jaishankar Over Arrest Of TN Fishermen By Sri Lankan Navy

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief M.K. Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take immediate action to secure the release of Indian fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter dated January 12, Stalin expressed deep concern over the recurring of Tamil Nadu fishermen, which have created fear and uncertainty among fishing communities.

The Chief Minister highlighted the latest incident involving the apprehension of eight fishermen from Rameswaram on January 12, along with their two fishing boats, owned by Maria Retrisan from Thangachimadam and Mukesh Kumar of Rameswaram, respectively.

Stalin noted that the frequent arrests have caused significant economic hardship for fishing communities, as their traditional livelihood is under threat.“The apprehensions have created a sense of fear and uncertainty among the fishing communities, and it is imperative that we take immediate action to secure the release of our fishermen and their boats,” he wrote.

He urged the Union government to take strong and coordinated diplomatic efforts to secure the release of all apprehended fishermen and their boats at the earliest.

Meanwhile, fishermen's associations across Tamil Nadu condemned the arrests, calling for swift government intervention. Antony John, a fishermen's leader from Rameswaram, criticised the Union government for failing to address the recurring issue.

“It is no longer safe for us to fish in the Palk Bay. We have lost not only our livelihoods but also our properties to the Sri Lankan authorities,” John said. He revealed that around 270 trawlers have been impounded since 2018, forcing many fishermen into unemployment and financial distress due to mounting debts.

Rajagopal C.M., another leader from Thangachimadam, echoed similar concerns, accusing both the Union and State governments of neglecting the plight of fisherfolk. Since June 16, 2024, reports indicate that the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 boats. Many of these fishermen remain detained in Sri Lankan jails, sparking widespread protests and calls for government action.

A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Meenavar Peravai, voiced concerns about the Sri Lankan government's decision to nationalise seized mechanised fishing boats.“This move will devastate the industry. Many fishermen have taken loans to purchase these expensive boats, expecting to repay them through their earnings,” he explained.

Thajudhin also highlighted the hardships faced by fishermen and their families.“Thousands of families dependent on fishing and related activities are suffering. A sense of fear has gripped fishermen and their families about venturing out to sea,” he added.

Fishermen's associations have announced large-scale protests across coastal districts and have written to the Prime Minister, urging immediate action to stop mid-sea arrests and boat seizures.

It may be recalled that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had recently raised the issue with Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake during the latter's visit to India. Despite these discussions, arrests have continued, intensifying fears within the fishing community.

Former Union Minister and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss has also called for strong measures by the Indian government to prevent further arrests of Indian fishermen.