FIR Against 25 Supporters Of Pappu Yadav For Creating Ruckus

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 13 (IANS) Patna registered an FIR against 25 unidentified individuals -- said to be supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav -- for creating a ruckus and damaging a vehicle during the 'Bihar Bandh' on Sunday.

Pappu Yadav's supporters vandalised a vehicle, damaging the windscreen of a truck, and manhandled its driver.

The FIR was lodged at Pirbahore police station. The SHO of the Pirbahore police station confirmed that an FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the vehicle owner.

"We have lodged an FIR against 25 unidentified individuals who are supporters of Pappu Yadav. We are also identifying others on the basis of video and CCTV footage,” the SHO said.

Protesters disrupted traffic in areas such as Ashok Rajpath, Dak Bungalow Crossing, and near Patna Science College, burning tyres and blocking roads to enforce the bandh.

They also forced traders to shut their shops. The protestors were booked under relevant sections of obstructing road traffic, damaging property, and disrupting public order by organising an unauthorised procession.

The SHO said that Pappu Yadav was not present at the time of the incident.

Supporters of Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, staged protests across Patna on Sunday, as part of a state-wide 'Bihar Bandh'.

The 'Bihar Bandh' called by Yadav on Sunday witnessed widespread disruption and unruly behaviour by his supporters in Patna.

The bandh was organised in solidarity with Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates protesting alleged irregularities in the commission's December 13, 2024 examination at a Patna centre.

About 150 individuals took out an unauthorised procession from Ashok Rajpath to Dak Bungalow Chowk via Kargil Chowk.

The procession led to significant traffic disruptions and public inconvenience. Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh has said to take strict action against the protestors.

Ongoing investigations aim to identify the remaining individuals involved in the incidents through surveillance footage.

He stated that the situation was under control and that vehicular movement had been restored in most areas.