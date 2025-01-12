(MENAFN) A recent poll reveals that three-quarters of Britons support Prime Keir Starmer initiating a national inquiry into the sexual abuse of underage girls by 'grooming gangs.' Conducted by YouGov for the Women’s Policy Center and released by GB News on Thursday, the survey found that 76% of the public backs the call for an investigation, while only 13% oppose it. Among Conservative voters, 84% are in favor, and 65% of Labour voters also support the inquiry, with 91% of Reform voters backing it.



The poll comes after Parliament rejected a Conservative amendment to a child protection bill, which would have established a national inquiry. The amendment was voted down by 364 votes to 111, with all 411 Labour MPs either voting against or abstaining, while 101 Conservatives and all five Reform MPs supported it.



The sexual abuse scandal involving 'grooming gangs' has persisted for two decades, with Pakistani men predominantly involved in the abuse of white British girls in towns across northern England. Successive governments and police forces have been criticized for not fully investigating the issue, and Keir Starmer, as the head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013, has faced backlash for his handling of these cases. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and owner of X (formerly Twitter), has been vocal in criticizing Starmer's role in the scandal and is reportedly working on a campaign to oust him. Starmer's approval rating has continued to decline, with a recent YouGov poll showing only 16% of voters approving of his government’s performance.

