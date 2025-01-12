Musk holds conversation with co-chair of Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party

(MENAFN) Elon Musk recently held a conversation with Alice Weidel, co-chair of Germany’s right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, during a livestream on his platform, X. The discussion covered a range of topics, including the impact of former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s policies, immigration, nuclear energy, free speech, and the Ukraine conflict.



Weidel criticized Merkel for her 2015 migrant policy, which allowed over 1 million asylum seekers into Germany, and claimed it damaged the country’s economy and social fabric. She also supported the idea of reintegrating nuclear energy into Germany's energy strategy, a stance Musk echoed, advocating for the reopening and expansion of nuclear power as a cheaper alternative to green energy.



The conversation also touched on immigration, with Weidel alleging that Germany’s welfare system was burdened by immigration, and both she and Musk spoke out against what they perceived as growing censorship in Europe, likening it to tactics used by Adolf Hitler. They both emphasized that free speech is essential to democracy, warning against the dangers of censorship.



On international issues, Weidel expressed concerns over the EU’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, criticizing its reliance on the US and its failure to de-escalate tensions. Musk expressed hope that the incoming US administration under President-elect Donald Trump would help resolve the crisis, stressing the risk of escalating violence.



Lastly, Musk explained his vision of colonizing Mars as a means of ensuring humanity's survival in the face of potential global disasters, describing the goal as the establishment of a self-sufficient colony that could serve as a safeguard for the future of human civilization.

