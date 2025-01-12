German politician struck with fake sweets during campaign event in Greifswald

(MENAFN) Christian Lindner, leader of Germany's Free Party (FDP), was hit with a foam cake during a campaign event in Greifswald, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, on Thursday. The incident, captured on video, shows a young woman throwing the foam cake into Lindner's face as he addressed the audience. The attacker has been identified as a local activist from the Left Party.



Lindner initially responded to the attack with humor, joking that the foam cake lacked cream, denying him a chance to taste it. However, during a follow-up event, he condemned the attack as a "left-wing" action and expressed his determination not to be intimidated, adding that his political message on freedom and migration was being rejected by some left-leaning individuals.



The attack was widely condemned by politicians across Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz called it inappropriate and dangerous, while Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described it as disrespectful and undemocratic. Other leaders, including Friedrich Merz of the CDU, warned against the growing trend of violence in politics. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also raised concerns about the potential escalation of political violence.



The Left Party distanced itself from the attack, with Party Secretary-General Janis Ehling expressing that such actions did not reflect their political stance. The police have opened an investigation into the 34-year-old attacker, who is suspected of assault and insult. The BfV, Germany’s domestic security service, is also involved in the case due to its political nature.

