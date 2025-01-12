Xi Jinping emphasizes high-quality audit oversight for economic, social development

(MENAFN) Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for robust and high-quality audit-based oversight to ensure the country’s economic and social progress.



In a recent directive, Xi, who is also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized that auditing is a critical component of the Party and the nation’s oversight systems.



Xi noted that audit authorities have made significant contributions in recent years, including fostering healthy economic growth, safeguarding the nation’s economic security, identifying risks and hidden dangers, and advancing anti-corruption efforts.



Stressing the importance of centralized and unified leadership by the CPC Central Committee in audit-related work, Xi urged audit authorities to prioritize their core responsibilities, deepen reforms, and embrace innovation.



He also highlighted the need to establish a comprehensive, authoritative, and efficient audit oversight system. Such a system, Xi said, would serve as a safeguard for achieving high-quality development across all sectors of the economy and society.

