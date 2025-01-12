Senior CPC official calls for strengthened Party-building in emerging sectors

(MENAFN) Cai Qi, a prominent official in the Communist Party of China (CPC), has called for intensified efforts to enhance Party-building in new economic and social organizations, as well as among workers engaged in emerging forms of employment. Speaking at a symposium on Party building in these sectors on Friday, Cai stressed the importance of adapting Party strategies to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving economic and social landscape.



As a member of both the Standing Committee of the Bureau and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, Cai emphasized the need to strengthen the Party's capacity to inspire, unite, and influence individuals and organizations in emerging fields. He urged the development of guidance frameworks to support the healthy and sustainable growth of new industries while ensuring their alignment with Party principles.



Additionally, Cai underlined the significance of improving services and management for workers in new forms of employment. He highlighted the necessity of safeguarding their rights, enhancing their well-being, and integrating them into the Party’s organizational structure to build a more cohesive and dynamic workforce.



This initiative reflects the CPC’s commitment to ensuring its relevance and leadership in addressing contemporary challenges.

