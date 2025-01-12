Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 5, including paramedic, amid ongoing conflict

(MENAFN) Israeli attacked northern and central Gaza on Sunday, killing five Palestinians, including a paramedic, and injuring numerous more, according to witnesses and medical sources.



According to a medical source who spoke to Anadolu, Israeli artillery bombardment struck a house in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and wounding others.



According to witnesses, drones fired bullets southwest of the same region, while Israeli naval forces fired multiple shells into the coastline west of Nuseirat and Al-Zawaida.



According to a medical source, airstrikes near the Intelligence Towers neighborhood northwest of Gaza City killed two additional Palestinians and injured a number of others in northern Gaza.



According to witnesses, there were reportedly airstrikes and demolitions in the northern Gaza city of Beit Hanoun.



Hassan Al-Kahlout, a paramedic from the Jabalia refugee camp, passed away separately from wounds he received in a previous Israeli raid on northern Gaza.



Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has been waging a genocidal assault in Gaza, killing approximately 46,500 Palestinians, primarily women and children.



MENAFN12012025000045016953ID1109080991