South Korea supports Ukraine’s claim of capturing North Korean soldiers in Russia

(MENAFN) South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has backed Ukraine’s report of capturing two North Korean in Russia’s Kursk region, according to KBS World.



The NIS confirmed its awareness of the battlefield developments through real-time collaboration with Ukraine's Security Service. Ukrainian authorities reportedly detained the North Korean soldiers last Thursday.



Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a statement on X on Saturday, announced the soldiers’ capture in Kursk, stating they had been transported to Kyiv. He added that they were receiving “necessary medical assistance” and were cooperating with Ukraine’s Security Service. Zelenskyy also shared images of the soldiers—one with bandaged hands and another with a bandaged jaw.



The incident comes amid accusations from Kyiv and Western nations that North Korea has deployed troops to support Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.



While Moscow and Pyongyang have strengthened their military relationship in recent years, neither has confirmed the involvement of North Korean forces in the conflict.

