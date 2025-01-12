Ukraine supplies sunflower oil, flour to Africa under Grain from Ukraine initiative

(MENAFN) Ukraine supplies sunflower oil and flour to Africa under the Grain from Ukraine initiative



Ukraine is set to deliver over 1.9 million tonnes of sunflower oil and flour to African countries this winter as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative. This program is aimed at addressing food insecurity in vulnerable regions.



Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitalii Koval, shared these details on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.



“Through the Grain from Ukraine initiative, Ukraine has already dispatched sunflower oil to Mozambique, with nearly 416 tonnes expected to arrive in early February. Additionally, 73.4 tonnes of sunflower oil and 970.5 tonnes of flour are scheduled for delivery to Djibouti by the end of January. Another shipment, comprising 453 tonnes of sunflower oil, will soon be sent to Tanzania,” Koval noted.



He also highlighted discussions with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha about extending assistance to Syria under the presidential humanitarian initiative.



The talks focused on strategies for future deliveries, expanding the range of agricultural exports, and ensuring sustained humanitarian support for Syria in the coming months.

